FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police executed a search warrant at a home near a school Thursday and recovered drugs and a stash of firearms.

On Thursday, police served the warrant at a residence along the 1300 block of Camden Road near the Massey Hill Classical School.

The investigation was initiated after a concerned citizen’s complained of a subject inside the residence selling narcotics while in possession of numerous firearms, police said.

The search warrant led to the seizure of the following items:

159 grams of Fentanyl;

39 grams of Marijuana;

$1,486 in cash;

13 firearms;

assorted ammunition; and

two bulletproof vests.

The firearms included seven handguns, four rifles, one shotgun, and one MAC-style 45-caliber pistol. Three of the firearms had been reported stolen, police said.

Deon Antwon Ray, 38, of Fayetteville, was arrested without incident and charged with the following:

Trafficking Fentanyl (2 counts),

Selling Controlled Substances within 1,000 feet of School Property,

Maintaining a Dwelling, Possession of Firearm by a Felon (10 counts), and

Possession of Stolen Firearm (2 counts).

Ray is currently being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $375,000 secured bond.