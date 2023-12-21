FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — What started as a vehicle crash call ended in charges for a Fayetteville man after a second crash following a police chase.

Around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office to the area of 2800 Eldorado Road for a crash of a vehicle that had been stolen out of Fayetteville.

Upon arriving on scene, the man who was driving the vehicle fled on foot toward housing on Eldorado Road.

The male was able to find a vehicle that was actively running, with a child in a rear car seat, and stole the vehicle, police said. The owner of the vehicle was able to remove the child from the car seat prior to the suspect driving away.

The man engaged in reckless driving throughout the city with officers in active pursuit, police said.

Around 10:30 a.m., the driver crashed in the area of Green Springs Road in Parkton. At that time, he was taken into custody and then taken to a hospital for injuries sustained in the crash and released back into police custody.

Joseph Ervin Sellers, 24, has been charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and attempted kidnapping.

He is also being charged with the following motor vehicle violations:

resist/delay/obstructing officers,

two counts of hit-and-run, and

felony flee to elude.

He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $41,000 secure bond.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Detective B. Proudfoot at 910-703-4618.

If you have information on this investigation and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org