FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 22-year-old Fayetteville man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder in a Tuesday morning shooting.

Around 9:13 a.m., officers were sent to the area of Briar Circle for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a male lying in the grass, suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was involved in an altercation with an associate, Aalias McClure Ellis. During the altercation, shots were fired and the victim was injured.

Ellis fled the scene on foot prior to officers arriving at the scene, police said. He later returned to the area and was taken into custody without incident.

In addition to the murder charge, Ellis is also charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/seriously injure, and possession of firearm by a felon.

Ellis is currently being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond for the attempted murder charge and a $50,000 secured bond for the other charges.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Detective J. James at (910) 322-7446.

If you have information on this investigation and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting https://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.