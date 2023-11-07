FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man who was involved in a fatal crash in early October was charged Oct. 19 in that incident.

Nathan Thomas Kellon II is charged with the following:

misdemeanor death by motor vehicle,

careless and reckless,

speeding, and

red-light violation.

Janeen Smith, 39, of Fayetteville, died after the Oct. 3 crash dead, according to police.

At 7:09 p.m. that night, officers responded to the wreck at the intersection of Cliffdale and Rim roads.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a black 2018 Acura driven by Smith was traveling north on Rim Road through a green light. Police said two juveniles were also in the car.

Kellon, who was driving a 2015 red Jeep Cherokee, ran the red light and hit Smith’s car, police said. The impact pushed Smith’s vehicle about 100 feet from within the intersection.

Police said Smith was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries. The two juveniles in Smith’s car were also transported to a local hospital. Kellon was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.