FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have arrested the man they say struck and killed another man with a pickup truck.

Fayetteville Police said Brent Stuart James, 28, of Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday on a felony charge of hit and run causing death. He is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

His arrest came four days after the deadly wreck, which took place just after 2 a.m. Sunday along Bragg Boulevard near the MLK Jr. Freeway.

Officers say Moises Velasquez, 30, was killed after James hit him with his Chevrolet Silverado. Officers found and seized the pickup truck Monday night.