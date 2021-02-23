Fayetteville man charged in fatal shooting outside Cross Creek Mall

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a man in the parking lot of Cross Creek Mall on Jan. 21, police said.

Jamal Montrel Dockery (FPD)

The shooting was reported at 12:07 p.m. in the parking lot of the mall l located at 5000 Morganton Road.

Police said the victim, identified as Terrance Mortise-Koger, 32, was shot while he was in his car. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

On Tuesday, Fayetteville police announced the arrest of 28-year-old Jamal Montrel Dockery.

Dockery was arrested Feb. 19 without incident and charged with first-degree murder.

He’s being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond.