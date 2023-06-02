FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man has been arrested in connection to a string of armed robberies that took place at ATMs in February, according to Fayetteville police.

Trenton Denzel Odum, 30, of Fayetteville, is charged with four counts each of robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping, possession of stolen goods, and one count each of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

In February, there were three reported personal robberies within 30 days along the Cross Creek Mall corridor during the nighttime hours, police said.

During the investigation, forensic evidence collected was submitted to the North Carolina State Crime Lab to be examined and analyzed. The investigative process and forensic evidence identified Odum as the suspect, police said.

Detectives obtained warrants for Odum on Wednesday. At 1:20 p.m. on Thursday, officers with responded to the 1400 block of Kershaw Loop for reports of a residential breaking and entering in progress. When officers arrived, a suspect later identified as Odum was exiting the residence, police said. He was taken into custody without incident.

Odum is in the Cumberland County Jail without bond.