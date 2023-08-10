FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has been arrested in connection to multiple business break-ins along Ramsey Street.

Around 3 a.m. on Aug. 2, Fayetteville police responded to the Dollar General on Ramsey Street for a commercial alarm call. Upon arriving, officers determined a break-in had happened.

During the initial investigation, officers recognized the suspect from wanted posters for previous business break-ins.

Detectives with the Property/Fraud Unit continued the investigation and developed a pattern for the suspect. Officers continued to canvas the area of Hillsboro Street for the suspect.

Officers and detectives then located the suspect on Frink Street. He was wearing the same clothes from the break-in, police said.

Jobie Wallace, 39, was charged with felony breaking and/or entering in connection to three break-ins this month.