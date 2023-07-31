FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has been charged with first-degree arson in an apartment fire July 15.

Darrius O’Dawn Cox, 28, was served with a warrant in connection to the fire on Wading Creek Lane in Fayetteville, which is about three miles east of Hope Mills, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

He was processed at the Cumberland County Detention Center and given a $100,000 secured bond. His first appearance is Monday at 2:30 p.m. at the detention center.

On July 15, at 3:05 a.m., an individual was seen on camera setting fire to the

apartment, the sheriff’s office said. The home was occupied at the time, however, there

were no injuries.

If anyone has information about this investigation, please contact Arson Investigator R. Tyndall at (910) 677-5499. If someone wishes to report crimes anonymously, please contact the Fayetteville/Cumberland County CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Information may be submitted electronically by visiting https://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and for Android devices in Google Play.