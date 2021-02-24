Fayetteville man charged with assaulting, raping woman multiple times in 1990

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has been charged in connection with a cold case rape investigation that dates back more than 30 years, police said Wednesday.

Timothy Kurt Ragler, 55, is now charged with three counts of first-degree rape, three counts of first-degree sex offense, four counts of first-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, and communication of threats.

Timothy Ragler (Fayetteville Police Department)

According to police, their initial investigation revealed that in June of 1990, the victim was leaving her job and walking to her vehicle when Ragler attacked her.

Authorities said that as the victim was opening her car door, Ragler approached her and started to assault her. Police said Ragler then “forced the victim into her own vehicle and drove her to multiple locations throughout the city where he raped and sexually assaulted her.”

Police said the initial investigation back in 1990 went unsolved because of the limitations of DNA technology at the time. The sexual assault kit that was taken following the crime was recently submitted for testing and Ragler was identified as the suspect.

The money that paid for the test came from the Bureau of Justice Assistance’s FY2016 National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative Grant, officials said.

Ragler is currently behind bars in the Nash Correctional Institution in Nashville on unrelated sexual assault crimes, according to police.

Ragler was taken from Nash Correctional and brought to the Cumberland County Detention Center where he was formally charged. He was given a $500,000 secured bond on the new charges and will be sent back to Nashville pending trial, officials said.

