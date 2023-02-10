FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 28-year-old Fayetteville man has been arrested and charged in connection with a Monday shooting that followed a fight at a bar.

Officers were called Monday to Jumper’s Nite Life Bar at South Reilly Road in reference to a large disturbance and shooting, police said.

After arriving, officers found a man inside the bar suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper chest. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and has since been classified in stable condition.

Markeese Dequan Dewitt was charged on Friday with:

Attempted first-degree murder,

Assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injuries,

Discharging a firearm to incite fear and

Possession of a firearm by a felon.

Dewitt was placed in the Cumberland County Jail under a $310,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective E. Meininger at (910) 605-2363 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by clicking here and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.