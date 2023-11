FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has been arrested in connection to a Saturday morning fatal shooting.

Kortne Melvin, 40, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Garon Webb, also of Fayetteville, police said.

Officers were called around 4:49 a.m. on Saturday to the 3000 block of Tamarack Drive for a shots-fired call, police said.

Melvin is being held without bond in the Cumberland County Jail.