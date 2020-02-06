Live Now
CBS 17 Weather Beast on the road as severe weather moves in

Fayetteville man charged with human trafficking following undercover operation

Cumberland County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Shaun Dontee Spates (Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been arrested for human trafficking after an undercover operation by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Shaun Dontee Spates is charged with human trafficking an adult victim and promoting prostitution, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS 17.

His arrest stems from an undercover prostitution deterrence operation in August 2019.

The arrest warrant states two other people solicited an undercover officer to perform sexual acts for $240.

Those people separately told the officer that they were being trafficked by Spates. Both said Spates used “physical abuse as a measure of control, such as striking the face.”

They said Spates would take most of the profits from their “dates.”

Spates is expected in court Friday. His bond is currently set at $50,000.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Buy Local

Trending Stories

Cumberland County Sandhills Current Temperatures
Fayetteville radar

Don't Miss