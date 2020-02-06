Fayetteville man charged with human trafficking following undercover operation

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been arrested for human trafficking after an undercover operation by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Shaun Dontee Spates is charged with human trafficking an adult victim and promoting prostitution, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS 17.

His arrest stems from an undercover prostitution deterrence operation in August 2019.

The arrest warrant states two other people solicited an undercover officer to perform sexual acts for $240.

Those people separately told the officer that they were being trafficked by Spates. Both said Spates used “physical abuse as a measure of control, such as striking the face.”

They said Spates would take most of the profits from their “dates.”

Spates is expected in court Friday. His bond is currently set at $50,000.

