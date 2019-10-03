Fayetteville man charged with murder after police say he ran over 2 men, killing 1 of them

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man is facing a long list of charges after police say he ran down two men, killing one of them, in a parking lot on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the parking lot of Quick Stop Discount Tobacco along the 500-block of Grove Street at midnight Wednesday in reference to two men who were struck by a vehicle.

Once on scene, officers found the victims in the parking lot. One man was unresponsive and police “began immediate life-saving measures on the unresponsive victim and summoned medical personnel to the scene,” officials said in a release. “Despite life-saving measures, one victim was pronounced deceased on scene. The other victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

The man who was killed has been identified as 47-year-old Fayetteville resident Anthony B. Robinson. The man who was injured is a 31-year-old from Fayetteville and has since been released from the hospital, police said.

According to authorities, the fatal incident began with an argument between a 42-year-old woman and the suspect, Mackenzie Jackson, 27, of Fayetteville, in the parking lot of the convenience store.

After getting in an argument with the woman, “Jackson began driving his vehicle in an erratic manner and intentionally struck and attempted to strike several people in the parking lot,” police said.

Jackson hit two men, killing Robinson, but did not hit the woman with his vehicle, according to authorities.

It’s not clear if Jackson knew the two men.

Jackson left the scene and was later captured in Greensboro by the Fayetteville Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team and the Greensboro Police Department, police said.

Jackson is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, interfering with 911 communications, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and three counts of felony hit-and-run.

He is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective A. Caldwell with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 366-5853 or the Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.

