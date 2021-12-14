Fayetteville man charged with murder following weekend shooting outside sports bar

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man faces a murder charge following a weekend shooting outside a sports bar, authorities said Tuesday.

The Fayetteville Police Department says 43-year-old Laquan Whitted has been charged with first-degree murder.

U.S. Marshals arrested Whitted without incident and he is being held without bond at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

Police say Mark Daniel Millwood, 49, was found shot to death in the parking lot of Izzy’s Sports Bar at 150 Andrews Road just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

A preliminary investigation showed he was shot multiple times.

People with information about the investigation may contact Detective J. Olsen at (910) 709-1958 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

They may also submit information anonymously and electronically at http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org or by downloading the P3 Tips app on their mobile devices.