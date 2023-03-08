SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has been charged with murder in the Tuesday morning shooting of a co-worker in a restaurant parking lot.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations and the Fayetteville Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team arrested Ar’mon Mandrell Jones.

Jones was charged in the shooting death of 25-year-old Calvin Richard Lester Jr., of Carthage, and placed in the Lee County Jail without bond.

An investigation revealed that both men worked at Caterpillar.

The shooting happened in a nearby parking lot of Fat Juniors Grill in Sanford after both men had gotten off work, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

At this time, the motive remains unknown.

This investigation is still ongoing and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking if anyone has any additional information regarding this incident to contact them at 919-775-5531 or the tip line at 919-718-4577.