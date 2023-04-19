FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has been charged with murder and police have identified the man they said he shot to death in a home invasion.

The Fayetteville Police Department said Wednesday that Donald Wayne McLucas Jr. was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder in connection with the attempted robbery Tuesday night in the 200 block of Alphin Street.

Police identified Robert Lawrence Nowell V, 36, of Fayetteville, as the man who was fatally shot inside the home, and said three other men were wounded with two of them suffering serious injuries. Originally, police said only two other people were suffering serious injuries.

Police said everyone involved knew each other.

Authorities also said McLucas is being held at the Cumberland County Jail without bond for the murder charge and on a $140,000 secured bond for the remaining charges.

He is also charged with attempted robbery, felony conspiracy to commit robbery, discharging a firearm inside of a residence to incite fear and possession of a firearm by a felon.