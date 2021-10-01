Fayetteville man charged with murdering girlfriend arrested in Virginia, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WNCN/WAVY) — A wanted man charged with murdering his girlfriend in Fayetteville was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

Newport News police were working with the Virginia State Police and U.S. Marshal Service to locate 27-year-old Travis Jefferson, who was taken into custody around 2 p.m.

On Wednesday morning, Fayetteville police sent out a news release announcing that Jefferson, of Fayetteville, had been charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the fatal shooting of Nicoda Melvin, 21, on Sept. 19.

Although a warrant had been taken out for the murder charge, Jefferson was nowhere to be found.

According to police, both officers and EMS responded to a report of a shooting at 4:25 p.m. inside a home in the 1100-block of Southern Avenue in Fayetteville on Sept. 19.

Police and medical workers went into the home and found Melvin, who had been shot in the head. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she later died, police said.

Jefferson and Melvin were “in a dating/domestic relationship,” according to police. Jefferson had used Melvin’s address in the 1100-block of Southern Avenue during his last arrest and “had items in the home,” police said.

The United States Marshals were assisting Fayetteville police with finding and arresting Jefferson. He was considered “armed and dangerous,” police said. On Wednesday, authorities said they “don’t believe he will be located in any previously known locations.”

It’s unclear if Jefferson has any connections to Newport News or if he was only there in an attempt to evade the authorities.

Police in Virginia searched surrounding areas near 35th Street and Roanoke Avenue in Newport News for Jefferson. While searching for Jefferson, Booker T. Washington Middle School was placed on lockdown, as a precaution.

Melvin’s murder isn’t the only tragedy her family has experienced. Three days after she was killed, on Sept. 22, her brother, two relatives, and a fourth person were also shot in Fayetteville during a home invasion.

The family confirmed to CBS 17 that 16-year-old Konye Melvin and 19-year-old Marquez Melvin were both killed. Their cousin, 19-year-old Maurice Melvin, was also shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Maurice is Nicoda’s brother.

Reflecting on the overwhelming loss the family is dealing with, David Murphy, who identified himself as Maurice’s uncle, said last week they were “just trying to remain strong and make sense of no sense.”

Furthermore, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office told CBS 17 the suspect in the home invasion is a male and that the shooting does not appear to be random.

Police have not said if they think Jefferson is connected to the Charlie Drive home invasion.