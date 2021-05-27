Fayetteville man charged in shooting death of pregnant woman

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police arrested and charged a man in the May 17 shooting death of a woman and her unborn child.

Raymond Earl Holmes Jr., 41, of Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder, murder of an unborn child, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The woman, who has since been identified as Ashanti Bellamy, 22, of Spring Lake, was taken to the hospital where she later died, according to authorities.

Holmes Jr. is also charged in the assault of another man who was taken to the hospital and later released.

Holmes Jr. is currently in the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond.

This investigation is still open with additional suspects being developed, police say.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Arnold at (910) 824-9539 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).