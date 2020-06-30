Fayetteville man charged with shooting, killing apartment break-in suspect

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville man who police say chased down an apartment break-in suspect and fatally shot him Monday morning is now facing charges, police said in a press release.

Justin Ryan Hepburn, 30, of the 100-block of Cain Road, is charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of 40-year-old Cordell Spruill.

Justin Hepburn (Fayetteville Police Department)

Fayetteville police officers responded to a reported break-in in progress in the 1000-block of Cain Road around 6:19 a.m., according to a news release.

The department’s preliminary investigation showed that a resident of an apartment called 911 to report that her window was being broken and a suspect was trying to get inside. According to police, another resident, armed with a gun, shot at the suspect.

After shots were fired, Spruill fled and Hepburn followed him to the intersection of Cain Road and Rogers Drive “where a physical disturbance [led] to more gunshots. The suspect was shot multiple times,” police said.

Officers “arrived very quickly and summoned emergency medical assistance,” authorities said. Spruill was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Hepburn was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center and released on a $100,000 unsecured bond.