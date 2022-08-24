FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man who was shot multiple times in the chest has died, police said.

Fayetteville Police said Ricardo Pittman, 35, died Wednesday morning at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. He was taken there after he was found by police responding to a shooting call at the Quik-n-Go conveinence store at the corner of Murchison and Shaw mill roads around 3:30 a.m.

Homicide detectives are looking into the shooting and did not immediately have any information on a suspect.

This shooting comes one day after a neighborhood shooting injured a man and a domestic-related stabbing killed a woman in Fayetteville.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective T. Kiger at (910) 705-6527 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.