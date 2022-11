FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A Fayetteville man has died after a house fire, according to firefighters.

This happened in the 6400 block of Windy Creek Way.

Firefighters said this started as a kitchen fire.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he passed away, according to firefighters.

Firefighters also said the victim’s dogs and cats died in the fire.