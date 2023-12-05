FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man is facing a murder charge after a man was found dead in Cumberland County last month, deputies said Tuesday.

A dead man was found on Nov. 11 in the 6000 block of River Road just west of Wade, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The location is very close to the Cape Fear River and a dead woman was found just blocks away on River Road earlier in the year.

The victim found last month was identified as Christopher Torok and initially, the cause of death was unknown, deputies said.

“An autopsy was performed and determined Torok died as a result of blunt force trauma,” the news release said.

Following an investigation, Kareem Jamal Butler, 50, of Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday, deputies said.

Butler was charged with first-degree murder.

He was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

Butler’s first court appearance will be Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. at the Cumberland County Detention Center.