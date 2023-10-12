FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville man is now in custody in connection to several child sex charges.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, detectives arrested 59-year-old John Randel Morris Jr. of Fayetteville on Wednesday. He’s charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a child, two counts of statutory sex offense with a child and two counts of statutory rape of a child.

Morris Jr. is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center, where he was given a $200,000 secured bond for the three counts of indecent liberties with a child. His bond was denied for the statutory sex offense and statutory rape charges.

His first court appearance was Wednesday, as his bond was increased to $750,000 by the presiding judge.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact Youth Services Detective S. Odenwelder at (910) 677-5477, or to remain anonymous by contacting Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).