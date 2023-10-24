JACKSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A 34-year-old Fayetteville man was fatally shot by a fellow hunter Saturday in Northampton County.

Around 3:54 p.m., Northampton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting within the area of Mt. Zion Church Road in Margarettsville which is about six miles northeast of Seaboard along N.C. 186.

Upon arrival and investigation, it was discovered that the man, Gregory “Chase” Colas, had been shot by a fellow hunter, the sheriff’s office said.

This incident is currently being investigated by N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission law enforcement.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started for Colas’ family.

The fundraiser is hoping to raise $20,000 to help his family “cover incurred hospital costs and funeral services as well as living expenses while the family grieves the loss of such an important person,” according to the GoFundMe post. As of Tuesday morning, more than $8,300 had been raised.