FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A Fayetteville man was found and arrested after removing a monitoring device, according to police.

Police previously said that Austin Randall removed the device in the area of the 2500 block of Bel Aire Street.

According to police, he was on “electronic monitoring for pre-trial release for Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.”

Police said Randall was located after they received an anonymous tip leading to his location.

Officers said Randall was found at Fayetteville’s Coliseum Inn.

He was taken into custody and was served with “with numerous outstanding processes by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department,” police said.