Man found dead in car ‘several hours’ after suffering gunshot wound in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Police Department found a man shot to death in his vehicle who had reportedly been slumped over his steering wheel for ‘several hours’, according to a news release.

Kotasha Griffith, 27, was found just after 7:30 a.m. Friday on the 6800 block of Marlowe Marlow Drive in Fayetteville, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by officers.

Detectives with Fayetteville’s Police Department Homicide Unit are currently investigating and the case remains open, according to the press release.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Detective J. Nevitt at (910) 703-3499 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

