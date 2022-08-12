FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville Police are investigating after finding a man dead in his home.

Police say they responded to a death investigation call early Friday in the 2000 block of Poplar Drive.

At approximately 1:44 a.m., police — along with emergency medical personnel and a homicide unit — arrived at the home to find the man unresponsive. Units later pronounced him dead at the scene, officials said.

The Fayetteville Homicide Unit said the death of the man, whose identity has not yet been released pending next-of-kin notification, remains under investigation.

However, the unit has said it is not a random act — but no details have been provided on this information.