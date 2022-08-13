FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating a death as a homicide after finding a man dead in his home on Friday.

On Friday at 1:44 a.m., Fayetteville police responded to the 2000 block of Poplar Drive in reference to a death investigation.

When officers and emergency medical personnel arrived, they pronounced 32-year-old Artis Lee Windsor dead on scene.

The Fayetteville Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating this incident as a homicide. The preliminary investigation revealed Windsor died from a gunshot wound.

Police say this does not appear to be a random act.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective R. Vernon at 910-433-1500 ext. 2210 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by clicking here and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.