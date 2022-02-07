Fayetteville man found shot to death inside empty house

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies found an adult man shot to death inside an empty home Monday morning.

The sheriff’s office said they responded to the home near the intersection of Charles Thigpen Drive and Doc Bennett Road Monday just after 2:30 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as 40-year-old Omar Baker of Fayetteville. The family has been notified.

The sheriff’s office said its homicide unit was investigating. So far, it said a preliminary investigation found it was not a random shooting.