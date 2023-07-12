NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man was sentenced Wednesday to 35 years in prison for his role as the leader of a violent fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin trafficking organization, according to U.S. Attorney Michael Easley.

On Jan. 11, Naji Michael Johnson, 45, pleaded guilty to fentanyl conspiracy and fentanyl distribution charges.

“Naji Johnson used guns, violence, and intimidation to advance his drug trafficking enterprise in Fayetteville for 15 years, pushing kilogram quantities of cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl into our communities,” said Easley. “Today, the community saw justice done. Drug traffickers should see this 35 year sentence as a warning. Partnerships between local and federal law enforcement are stronger than ever, and we are determined to keep North Carolina safe. Our friends, neighbors, and families deserve no less.”

According to court documents and other information presented in court, various law enforcement agencies in the Fayetteville area have received statements from individuals throughout the past decade indicating that Johnson was a kilogram-level supplier of cocaine, crack, heroin, and fentanyl in Cumberland County, according to a news release.

Information showed that between late 2018 and his federal arrest in August 2022, Johnson was responsible for distributing more than 19,000 grams of fentanyl.

Authorities said it is enough fentanyl to create more than 950,000 doses.

The investigation also revealed that Johnson used firearms and violence to maintain his position at the top of the Fayetteville drug trafficking hierarchy, Easley said.

Investigators received numerous accounts indicating that Johnson routinely robbed other area drug dealers.

Investigators also received statements indicating that Johnson was involved in multiple murders stemming from drug trafficking activity and that he kidnapped another drug dealer to collect drugs and drug proceeds as ransom.

Johnson also possessed a firearm during two separate controlled purchases of fentanyl that were conducted in 2022 as part of the investigation.