Fayetteville man gets creative in strapping buckets to feet to navigate floodwaters

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday’s storms brought plenty of damage to North Carolina. In their wake, CBS 17 received reports of good Samaritans helping rescue drivers stranded in floodwaters, working to clear fallen trees, and participating in other acts of kindness.
It also saw some North Carolinians get creative in how they dealt with the elements. Fayetteville resident Todd Chavis strapped buckets to his feet so he could stand over the floodwaters. Others tried wrapping their boots in trash bags, but found it to be less effective.
Chavis’ footwear might not have been the most stylish, but fashion wasn’t what he was going for in the moment.
“You don’t see me wet, do you?” he said.
