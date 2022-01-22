Fayetteville man gunned down by teen in snowstorm late Friday, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville man was shot and killed by his teenage neighbor overnight, officials confirmed Saturday morning.

Jesse James McDowell, 20, was located inside a home in the 300 block of Grouper Drive in Fayetteville at 11:26 p.m. Friday. He was pronounced dead at the scene upon arrival by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Homicide detectives identified, charged and arrested 19-year-old Amaru Edward Barnes in McDowell’s murder. He is currently being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond for first-degree murder.

Barnes’ first court appearance is Monday at 2:30 p.m.

This shooting remains under investigation.

