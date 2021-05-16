Fayetteville man identified as victim in deadly Cumberland County shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies have released the name of the victim in a deadly shooting in Cumberland County Saturday night.

The incident was reported just before 11:10 p.m. in the 3000 block of Spearfish Drive in the Taylor’s Creek neighborhood, according to a statement from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

“Once on scene, deputies made contact with the victim, who sustained a gunshot wound,” the news release said. “The victim was immediately transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center by ambulance.”

Daniel Christopher Sulton, 36, of Fayetteville was pronounced dead at the hospital, deputies said.

Authorities have not released a motive behind the shooting. No one has been taken into custody, deputies said.

Authorities say the person responsible for the shooting was driving a white 2009-2013 Nissan Altima.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said anyone with information regarding the investigation should contact investigators at (910) 321-6592.