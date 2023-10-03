Note: The above video is from coverage on Aug. 22, 2023 of the initial death investigation announcement.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities released the identity of a man whose body was found by a landscaping crew in Fayetteville back in late August.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded on Aug. 22 to the 4600 block of Elcone Drive for a 911 call about a body that was discovered.

On Tuesday, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified the remains as those of Bryan Christopher Timothy of Fayetteville.

Timothy was reported missing on July 13, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

If you have information regarding this investigation, please call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detective Sergeant D. Bennett at (910) 677-5506 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).