HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — One Fayetteville man died and another was taken to a hospital after a vehicle chase on Interstate 95 South on Tuesday ended in a wreck, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said.

The front-seat passenger, 29-year-old Tylon Jordan was thrown from the vehicle after it struck a guard rail near the 160 mile marker. He died at the scene from the injuries sustained from the collision, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver, Chrishawn Johnson, also 29, was also ejected from the vehicle after impact with the guard rail. He is listed in fair condition at ECU Hospital in Greenville.

Johnson faces multiple charges related to the incident including death by motor vehicle, speeding to elude arrest, speeding, reckless driving, and failure to maintain lane control.