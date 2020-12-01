Fayetteville man purchases $20 Loaded ticket, wins last $100,000 prize

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)– A Fayetteville man won the last $100,0000 prize on a Loaded ticket.

Dennis McIver Jr. purchased the winning $20 ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on Country Club Drive in Fayetteville, the NC Education Lottery said in a news release.

McIver claimed his prize on Monday at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

He took home $70,756 after required federal and state tax withholdings, the NC Education Lottery said.