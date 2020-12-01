Fayetteville man purchases $20 Loaded ticket, wins last $100,000 prize

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)– A Fayetteville man won the last $100,0000 prize on a Loaded ticket.
Dennis McIver Jr. purchased the winning $20 ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on Country Club Drive in Fayetteville, the NC Education Lottery said in a news release.
McIver claimed his prize on Monday at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh.
He took home $70,756 after required federal and state tax withholdings, the NC Education Lottery said.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Huge telescope used to look for alien life has completely collapsed
- New Chick-fil-A distribution center to add 160 jobs in Alamance County
- Cumberland County teacher dies from COVID-19 complications
- Trump headed to Georgia as turnout driver, but also a threat
- Rep. Mark Walker announces run for US Senate in 2022
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now