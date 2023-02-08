FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Special Victims Unit has charged a suspect in connection with a statutory sex offense that took place on Jan. 29.

Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a residence in the Loch Lommond subdivision regarding a juvenile sexual assault. The investigation identified the suspect as Willie Tremaine Underwood, 37.

He was arrested and charged on Wednesday with two counts of statutory sex offense, indecent liberties with a child and crimes against nature, police said.

Underwood is being held in the Cumberland County Jail under a $1 million secured bond.

Anyone with information concerning a sexual assault case is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit at (910) 433-1851 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).