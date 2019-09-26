Fayetteville man sentenced for enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has been sentenced after prosecutors say he coerced a minor to participate in sexual activity.

Court documents show Frankie Lee Jones, 34, of Fayetteville, was named in an indictment filed on July 25, 2018, charging him with multiple counts of coercion and enticement of a minor to produce visual depictions of sexually explicit conduct and engage in sexual activity.

Jones will serve 15 years in prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release for the crimes.

He pled guilty to one count of enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Prosecutors say in late 2016, Jones began communicating with a 13-year-old child through the mobile messaging app Kik.

The two began an online relationship that extended from internet messaging to texting and speaking on the phone.

Law enforcement officials say they received nearly 7,000 text messages between the 13-year-old and Jones.

The messages revealed a plan for the two to move in together, get married and continue their relationship.

The messages, authorities say, were, at times, sexually explicit in nature.

Jones admitted that he knew the child was 13, but said he loved the child and wanted to marry the child. He frequently asked for sexually explicit photos and videos of the child, court documents show.

In March 2017, Jones picked the child up from the Raleigh area and took the child to a Fayetteville hotel.

During their weekend together, prosecutors say Jones engaged in sexual activity with the child multiple times and took sexually explicit photographs of the child.

After the child described the relationship and sexual activity to family members, law enforcement spoke to Jones.

Court documents show that Jones admitted to sexual activity with the chld, but he denied knowing the child’s true age, despite text messages that showed the contrary.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now