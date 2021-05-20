Fayetteville man shot in neck during ‘physical disturbance’

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating after they say a man was shot in the neck during a physical disturbance involving multiple people.

Officers arrived at the 1200 block of Berkshire Road shortly before 8 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

A preliminary investigation revealed there was a physical disturbance that led up to shots being fired and a man being hit in the neck, police said.

Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective M. Waters at (910) 635-4978 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).