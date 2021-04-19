Fayetteville man shot, killed during robbery attempt

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating after they say a man was shot and killed during a robbery attempt over the weekend.

Police say on April 17, officers responded around 2 a.m. to reports of someone being shot in the 2000 block of Osceola Drive.

An investigation revealed that Eric Robinson, 40, was shot during a robbery attempt by “suspects known” to him, police say. Robinson was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Arnold at (910) 824-9539 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.