FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been hospitalized after being found suffering from several gunshot wounds in Fayetteville Monday afternoon.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., the shooting was reported to police in a residential area within the 400 block of Lynn Avenue.

Police said a person of interest was taken into custody at the scene, but they have not released their identity at this time.

Police say the victim and suspect, however, did know one another. The relation between the two was not disclosed.

As the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation, Fayetteville police are asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at (910)483-8477.