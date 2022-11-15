Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has been charged in connection to an overdose death Sunday in Spring Lake.

At 7:35 a.m. on Sunday, Harnett County 911 Center received a call in reference to a 53-year-old man who was unresponsive at a residence on Roger Curtis Lane in Spring Lake, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s investigators found that the man died from an overdose. The continued investigation revealed that the man had purchased the narcotics from 31-year-old Lamont McKoy Jr. of Fayetteville, the sheriff’s office said.

Warrants were obtained for McKoy on a charge of death by distribution.

He was located Tuesday and arrested without incident. He remains in the Harnett County Detention Center on a $250,000 secured bond.