Fayetteville man spat on employee, threatened another with a gun in Walmart, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville man is facing multiple charges following a reported verbal disturbance and assault at a Walmart Vision Center, police said.

Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the Vision Center within the Walmart located at 4601 Ramsey St. on Monday in reference to a reported verbal disturbance.

When the officers arrived, the suspect had fled the scene.

Michael Godwin, 41, was arrested later that day after he was accused of assaulting a manager and spitting in her face after she asked him to leave for threatening another store employee with a handgun, documents show. He then entered the vision center after being told not to by the store manager, which resulted in a second-degree trespassing charge, police said.

Godwin was charged with second-degree trespass and assault on a female.

He was also issued a criminal summons for communicating threats against the store employee.

According to the summons, “The threat was communicated…while engaged in an argument with victim and her employer, stating, ‘I have a weapon…I’m carrying and with her attitude it is going to get messy’…pointed his finger at the victim and placed his other hand on a holstered handgun.”

His court date for the charges and summons is scheduled for Aug. 5 at the Cumberland County Courthouse.

All charges are misdemeanors and he has since been released on a $2,000 unsecured bond, police said.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now