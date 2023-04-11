RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man who spent $1 on a lottery ticket wound up nearly $200,000 richer.

North Carolina Education Lottery officials on Tuesday identified Cedric McLain as the latest winner of the Cash 5 game.

He won $191,400 jackpot in the drawing Saturday night.

McLain bought his lucky ticket from the Circle K on Fayetteville Road in Raeford, and matched all five white balls in the drawing to win the jackpot.

He arrived at lottery headquarters on Monday to collect his prize. After taxes, McLain took home $136,373.

The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.