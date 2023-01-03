FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 23-year-old Fayetteville man is now in custody after a fatal New Year’s Eve shooting in South Carolina.

The Sumter, South Carolina, Police Department said the suspect, 23-year-old Amani Jalik Zahquad Kennedy, turned himself in Tuesday. He is being held at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Police said 46-year-old Channing Goodman was killed in a shooting around 7 p.m. on Saturday. He was found in the front yard of a Hampton Avenue home and later died at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital in Sumter, a news release said.

Police said their initial investigation indicated Goodman was trying to break up a fight between two women when he was shot. A warrant had been issued for Kennedy’s arrest.

Although Kennedy has turned himself in, police said they are continuing to investigate the shooting.