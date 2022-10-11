FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man who bought a $20 lottery ticket is now $100,000 richer.

North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Tuesday that Tamangus McKinnon is the latest big winner in the Platinum game.

McKinnon bought his ticket at the Ponderosa Exxon on Yadkin Road in Fayetteville.

He collected his prize Monday at lottery headquarters. After taxes were withheld, he took home $71,016.

Platinum debuted in August with four $2 million prizes and eight more worth $100,000.

McKinnon became the third person to win $100,000. There have not yet been any $2 million tickets redeemed.