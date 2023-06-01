FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man who was wanted for questioning in an April homicide is now wanted for committing that crime.

Cumberland County sheriff’s detectives have obtained warrants for 35-year-old Glenn Richard Tedder II for first-degree murder in the April 16 death of 33-year-old Timothy James Shannon.

At 10:40 p.m. that night, deputies responded to a shooting at the 3300 block of King Charles Road in Fayetteville.

After arriving, deputies said they found Shannon with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and was pronounced dead.

Investigators are still trying to find 34-year-old Joshua David McQuage, of Raeford, for questioning.

If you have information regarding this investigation or the whereabouts of Glenn Tedder, Glenn Tedder II, or Joshua McQuage, please call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Senior Sergeant C. Zwan at (910) 677-5503 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).