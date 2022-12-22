FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man wanted for armed robbery and kidnapping was arrested Thursday.

Members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team (VCAT) received information Thursday that 22-year-old Trevon Terrell Hart was in the area of the 500 block of Second Street in Laurinburg.

With help from the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, Hart was found in that area and taken into custody by members of VCAT without incident.

Hart was charged with:

robbery with a dangerous weapon,

second-degree kidnapping,

felony conspiracy,

possession of stolen goods, and

assault with a deadly weapon.

Hart was placed in the Cumberland County Jail under a $150,000 secured bond.