FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man is wanted for attempted murder after police said he tried to burn down a mobile home with seven people inside.

At 1:42 a.m., Fayetteville firefighters and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Fire Investigation Unit responded to 1730 Kenbrian St. regarding a person who set fire to a single-wide mobile home during a domestic dispute, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said 41-year-old Patrick Bernard James set his girlfriend’s mattress on fire. At the time, two adults and five children were inside the home. None were injured.

(Cumberland Co. Sheriff’s Office)

A warrant for arrest was issued for James who is charged with:

seven counts of attempted first-degree murder,

first-degree arson,

burning of personal property, and

assault on a female.

James was last seen driving a black 2007 Chevy Avalanche with a North Carolina license plate.

If you have any information about James’ whereabouts or this investigation, please contact Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Fire Investigator R. Tyndall at (910)677-5499 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).