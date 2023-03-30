FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man is wanted for attempted murder after police said he tried to burn down a mobile home with seven people inside.
At 1:42 a.m., Fayetteville firefighters and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Fire Investigation Unit responded to 1730 Kenbrian St. regarding a person who set fire to a single-wide mobile home during a domestic dispute, according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators said 41-year-old Patrick Bernard James set his girlfriend’s mattress on fire. At the time, two adults and five children were inside the home. None were injured.
A warrant for arrest was issued for James who is charged with:
- seven counts of attempted first-degree murder,
- first-degree arson,
- burning of personal property, and
- assault on a female.
James was last seen driving a black 2007 Chevy Avalanche with a North Carolina license plate.
If you have any information about James’ whereabouts or this investigation, please contact Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Fire Investigator R. Tyndall at (910)677-5499 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).